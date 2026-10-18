How an Extremist Network Articulated a Hoax Linking Brazil’s President Lula to Child Abuse on X

A few days before the first round of the 2026 general elections in Brazil on October 4, it took only a few hours for a line said by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about preventive exams for prostate cancer to be twisted into a pedophilia accusation against him. Aos Fatos obtained and checked 1,819 posts on X (formerly Twitter), which reconstructed how this hoax was planted and harvested by Bolsonarista users on social media between September 28 and 29.

The distortion in the meaning of Lula’s speech stemmed from a false pedophilia accusation that had already been boosted hours ahead of a statement he made at a campaign event in the city of Belém, Pará state, on September 28. Users manipulated questions asked to Grok, X’s AI assistance tool, to make it state “Lula consumes CP” — an acronym in English for child pornography.

The chatbot warned that the sentence was wordplay and that it had no records to support the claim. However, the edit cut from Lula’s speech, shared on social media, gave the narrative new momentum.

Besides requests to make the video viral and to mobilize influencers, some publications also revived old episodes and characters without any connection to Lula’s line to back theories associating the president with child abuse.

During his rally, Lula was talking about the importance of cancer prevention and criticizing men’s resistance to having prostate exams, compared to women’s healthcare culture, which, according to him, is used to having gynecological exams from an early age.

The Beginning

Among the publications with broader reach identified by the survey, one of the first to cut a quote from Lula’s speech was posted at 11.59 p.m. on September 28 by Pâm, an influencer, founder of a Bolsonarista site called The Incorrupt, and member of Estúdio 5, a pro-Bolsonaro content-making hub aligned with Catholicism.

At 12.28 a.m. on September 29, the Space Liberdade account published another cut from the same quote. It took only a minute for the interpretation to be turned into an explicit accusation. At 12.29 a.m., two other posts were already calling the president “a pedophile”; one of them requesting users to pass this claim along.

In the following hours, several users started acting to amplify the reach of the accusation. Posts asked people to download and repost the video, suggested boosting the hashtag #LULAPEDOPHILE, and included messages like “it has to go viral.” At 2.48 a.m., a profile proposed to pick out two sentences from Lula’s speech, create a hashtag, and mobilize 10 to 20 influencers around it.