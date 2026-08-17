Anthropic CEO’s Wife Cami Clark’s ‘Luxury Porn Row’ Turns Heads as Fresh Details Reveal She Once Asked Jeffrey Epstein to Invest in Her Porn Company

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide on August 10, 2019, in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York. He was an influential financier who was also convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

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Despite the history of the late financier, several A-listers have been known to be affiliated with him. Names such as US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and billionaire businessman Bill Gates are among those that have been repeatedly mentioned in the controversial Epstein files.

Now, in a recent development, Cami Clark’s association with the late financier has sparked major questions regarding her connection with Epstein. The WSJ report claimed that Clark attempted to persuade Jeffrey Epstein to invest in her luxury porn company for women, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The duo met for the first time in 2011, when literary agent John Brockman introduced them to each other. As per the Epstein files, she allegedly tried to contact Epstein by mail regarding a potential funding opportunity.

Email Exchange Between Jeffrey Epstein and Cami Clark

In one of the emails she wrote, “Jeffrey! We thought you and the ladies might enjoy the script/treatment for our first 4 films, American Girl in Paris. A little nsfw... C.”

In 2012, they had a conversation, but Clark had to remind him who she was by telling him that she ran the luxury porn company, to which Epstein replied, “yes, a loud gong.” Clark said, “I was going to say, you would be the first person ever that didn’t remember us :).” She had asked Epstein for a meeting, but he was in the Caribbean at the time.

Epstein inquired about the porn company that Clark and Michelle had started. Clark shared her plans, asking him to invest in their company. Epstein responded, “Can’t do sex TV.” By this time, Jeffrey Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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