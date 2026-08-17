Anthropic CEO’s Wife Cami Clark’s ‘Luxury Porn Row’ Turns Heads as Fresh Details Reveal She Once Asked Jeffrey Epstein to Invest in Her Porn Company

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
AI COMPANY ANTHROPIC’S CEO Dario Amodei married Camilla Clark in 2022 after dating her for almost eight years. However, very little information about Clark’s personal or professional life is available on the internet.
The rising curiosity surrounding Cami Clark has started making headlines recently after her link to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light, as reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The report, published on August 13, 2026, and authored by Keach Hagey and Luke Jerod Kummer, also discussed Clark’s low-profile professional life.
She co-founded a “luxury porn company” focusing entirely on women, along with a social dieting app for women.
See Also: “Using Wayfair to Traffic and Sell Children”: Old Trafficking Claims Resurface After Mention in New Epstein Documents
The report suggested that it was Cami Clark’s influence that helped bring Anthropic its first major investor, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Cami Clark also dated Schmidt. Her husband, Dario Amodei, joined OpenAI in 2016 before leaving the company and starting Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, along with other former OpenAI employees. Amodei’s relationship with his wife, Cami Clark, has been described as that of a “sounding board and strategic adviser.”
Cami Clark got married at the age of 20 to 64-year-old Reno architect Waldemar Eklof III in 1999. The WSJ report claimed that, in the early years of her career, Cami Clark started “Eddice, a revolutionary porn company” with Michelle Capocefalo in 2010. Eddice also featured blogs with titles such as “Lady Porn Day” and “Orgasm, Inc.”
According to the WSJ report, when Amodei was invited to the India AI Summit in New Delhi in February 2026, his wife, Cami Clark, also accompanied him. The security protocol allowed each person to bring one person with them, while others were accompanied by their colleagues, Amodei brought his wife.
Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide on August 10, 2019, in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York. He was an influential financier who was also convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
See Also: Indian Names Surface in Epstein Documents: PM Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Anil Ambani Mentioned, What Does This Connection Suggest?
Despite the history of the late financier, several A-listers have been known to be affiliated with him. Names such as US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and billionaire businessman Bill Gates are among those that have been repeatedly mentioned in the controversial Epstein files.
Now, in a recent development, Cami Clark’s association with the late financier has sparked major questions regarding her connection with Epstein. The WSJ report claimed that Clark attempted to persuade Jeffrey Epstein to invest in her luxury porn company for women, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The duo met for the first time in 2011, when literary agent John Brockman introduced them to each other. As per the Epstein files, she allegedly tried to contact Epstein by mail regarding a potential funding opportunity.
In one of the emails she wrote, “Jeffrey! We thought you and the ladies might enjoy the script/treatment for our first 4 films, American Girl in Paris. A little nsfw... C.”
In 2012, they had a conversation, but Clark had to remind him who she was by telling him that she ran the luxury porn company, to which Epstein replied, “yes, a loud gong.” Clark said, “I was going to say, you would be the first person ever that didn’t remember us :).” She had asked Epstein for a meeting, but he was in the Caribbean at the time.
Epstein inquired about the porn company that Clark and Michelle had started. Clark shared her plans, asking him to invest in their company. Epstein responded, “Can’t do sex TV.” By this time, Jeffrey Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.
[VS]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: