Trump’s Pardon of Billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini in Corruption Case Came Out of His Pocket, Not His Heart; NYT Report Names US President’s Former Personal Attorney in Alleged $50 Million Deal in Exchange for Pardon

Isabella reportedly donated $3.5 million to a Political Action Committee (PAC) linked to the President of the United States (POTUS). Their alleged plan moved forward when Isabella Herrera established Concord Partners, a company founded in October 2025, where Alina Habba would serve as general counsel.

According to the NYT report, the Herrera family offered Habba $10 million a year, along with other bonuses, for the next four years. Citing interviews and documents, the report stated, “In total, including bonuses, she was guaranteed more than $50 million over four years.”

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What Were the White-Collar Charges Against Billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini?

Julio Herrera Velutini is a wealthy banker and the founder of Britannia Financial Group. The controversy began in August 2022, when Herrera allegedly funded the 2020 re-election campaign of Wanda Vázquez Garced in exchange for a favour. According to reports, Herrera sought the removal of a regulator who was investigating his bank.

He was later charged with conspiracy, federal programme bribery, and wire fraud. Herrera, Vázquez, and a former FBI agent had pleaded not guilty. During the case, Herrera's lawyer and former Florida solicitor general Christopher Kise reportedly assisted in negotiating an arrangement with the US Justice Department.

Kise had also previously worked for Trump as a member of his legal team. The NYT report claimed that Kise had negotiated a deal under which the Venezuelan billionaire pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges. Shortly afterwards, Vázquez and the former FBI agent also followed the same path, pleading guilty to a single misdemeanour charge.

The donations made by Isabella Herrera and the involvement of Trump’s former adviser, Habba, have further intensified scrutiny over a whopping deal worth millions that led to the pardon of Julio Herrera Velutini. Despite the criticism, Habba has denied any involvement on her part in securing Herrera’s controversial pardon.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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