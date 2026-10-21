Did Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Marry Her Own Brother? US Investigators Reportedly Obtain DNA Evidence in Immigration Fraud Probe; Barack Obama Slams the Trump Administration

Obama also said that federal agents had taken her phone, raided her house and confiscated her personal records in an attempt to uncover “a nonexistent smoking gun.”

“The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president. And it’s not the first time this has happened,” he further said, citing examples involving the Attorney General of New York, the former head of the FBI and members of the Federal Reserve.

He ended his post by writing, “The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views. Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her — or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same.”

Ilhan Omar's Immigration History

Omar's father came to the US when she was 12 years old and obtained citizenship five years later. At that time, she was 17. She later graduated from college and worked as a community organizer. She went on to become the first Somali-American woman elected to the US Congress, representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District since 2019.

Since then, she has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and has been called “garbage” and other names by US President Donald Trump. The latest report has emerged as the November midterm elections approach. Some reports have also stated that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been reviewing immigration records of her family. Omar has however denied all the wrongdoing and described the investigation as politically motivated.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VP/HP]