Did Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Marry Her Own Brother? US Investigators Reportedly Obtain DNA Evidence in Immigration Fraud Probe; Barack Obama Slams the Trump Administration

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US DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN Ilhan Omar has once again made headlines after a report claimed that federal investigators have obtained DNA evidence that could be relevant to an allegation that she married her biological brother. This is part of a long-running allegation of immigration fraud against Omar, who has been accused of marrying her brother to help him obtain immigration benefits.
The New York Post reported that DNA evidence had been obtained and could play a decisive role in the investigation. This follows an earlier raid on her Washington, D.C., residence earlier this month, which she called “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponise federal law enforcement.” No criminal charges have been reported in connection with the allegations, and the Democratic lawmaker from Minnesota has maintained that she did nothing wrong.
Omar married British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 in a civil ceremony. The couple later divorced in 2017. For years, conservative critics have alleged that the British citizen she married was actually her brother. They claim that she did so to help him obtain immigration benefits in the United States. Omar has denied the allegations.
According to the New York Post reports the federal investigators are examining genetic material they reportedly obtained to determine if Omar has actually married her brother. If the investigation establishes that they are siblings, further inquiries could examine the circumstances of their marriage and whether there was any connection to US immigration benefits. However, evidence of a sibling relationship alone would not establish immigration fraud; investigators would need more evidence to support the claims and only after that any criminal charges can be filed.
Former US President Barack Obama also spoke in support of Omar. He wrote on X, “It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.”
He further called this “appalling” and said, “the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized.”
Obama also said that federal agents had taken her phone, raided her house and confiscated her personal records in an attempt to uncover “a nonexistent smoking gun.”
“The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president. And it’s not the first time this has happened,” he further said, citing examples involving the Attorney General of New York, the former head of the FBI and members of the Federal Reserve.
He ended his post by writing, “The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views. Because if this becomes the new normal, there’s no reason to believe it will stop with her — or that future presidents, in either party, won’t do the same.”
Omar's father came to the US when she was 12 years old and obtained citizenship five years later. At that time, she was 17. She later graduated from college and worked as a community organizer. She went on to become the first Somali-American woman elected to the US Congress, representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District since 2019.
Since then, she has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and has been called “garbage” and other names by US President Donald Trump. The latest report has emerged as the November midterm elections approach. Some reports have also stated that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been reviewing immigration records of her family. Omar has however denied all the wrongdoing and described the investigation as politically motivated.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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