Days Before Midterms, US Supreme Court Lets New Hampshire Bar Student IDs for Voting

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday, less than two weeks before the midterm elections, that New Hampshire officials can bar students from using their school ID cards as a form of identification when voting.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the lone dissenter, expressing support for a lower-court decision ordering New Hampshire election officials to consider student IDs as evidence of a prospective voter’s identity. Jackson wrote that “when an election is looming,” she “would not disturb a clearly justifiable federal-court order issued to ensure that the public receives accurate information about a state’s electoral processes.”

Josh Orton, president of the advocacy group Demand Justice, condemned the high court’s decision as “absurd,” saying that “the Supreme Court thinks corporations can buy our elections but a college kid can’t use a student ID to vote.”