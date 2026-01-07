When NASA’s James Webb Telescope Possibly Spotted the Oldest Stars of the Universe, Giving a Glimpse of the Cosmic Dawn

Pop III stars have long been considered a missing piece in the cosmic puzzle since humans began studying space. These stars were the first to ignite, forming from primordial gas composed entirely of hydrogen and helium. They are thought to have produced the first heavy elements through nuclear fusion and explosive deaths, which later served as the foundation for the formation of subsequent generations of stars, galaxies, and planetary systems. Spotting these stars would provide deeper insight into the universe’s earliest evolutionary stages and help validate decades of theoretical research.

Infrared spectroscopic observations of LAP1-B by JWST contributed to the evidence, revealing intense ultraviolet radiation consistent with extremely massive stars. Data from the research team led by astronomer Eli Visbal shows that these stars are nearly 100 times the mass of the Sun, a defining theoretical characteristic of Pop III stars.

According to the study, LAP1-B satisfies three key theoretical conditions required for Pop III star formation. The stars formed at suitable temperatures in a low-metallicity environment dominated by hydrogen and helium. The Pop III stars are likely grouped in low-mass clusters containing only a few very large stars, and the cluster satisfies the mathematical requirements of the initial mass function, which governs how stellar masses are distributed at birth.

The potential detection was made possible due to the crucial role of gravitational lensing. JWST was able to visualize the stars because a massive galaxy cluster located between Earth and LAP1-B magnified the distant galaxy’s light by nearly 100 times. Eli Visbal, the team leader from the University of Toledo, said, “If indeed Pop III, this is the first detection of these primordial stars.” The detection was possible due to the combination of Webb’s unprecedented sensitivity and the powerful magnification caused by gravitational lensing.