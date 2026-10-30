Putin Has Shown No Willingness To End Ukraine War, Says Mike Pompeo

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RFE/RL: President Zelenskyy warns that Ukraine is facing severe, compounding political and military pressure. Is the West inadvertently pushing Kyiv into bad-faith concessions?

Pompeo: I can't imagine that Kyiv will ultimately take a bad concession. They've been at this too long. They've been fighting too hard. They've frankly been too successful, with, by the way, enormous support from the United States and Europe.

So, I suspect that President Putin's belief that he can convince the West to drive Kyiv to the table to take a bad deal will prove not to be an outcome that is ultimately achieved. I think Putin is wrong in his judgment that he is winning.

RFE/RL: What does a realistic, secure end-state look like that doesn't simply plant the seeds for another Russian invasion?

Pompeo: That's perhaps the most important question. What is the outcome that defends Western civilization adequately?

I think the answer to that is less dependent on where the lines are. It tends to be that that's the focus of the] conversation. What's more important is that there is a long-term commitment, a security architecture that makes the cost of the next advance by Vladimir Putin simply unacceptable.

That would be whether it's NATO or non-NATO. I don't know that that's as important, but European non-Ukrainian forces on the line would make an attack that happened after the agreement is implemented and in place truly an attack on the West, not simply an attack on Ukraine.

RFE/RL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to visit Atlanta for the G20 ministerial this weekend. What is the single most important line in the sand the United States must draw for him face-to-face?

Pompeo: Oh, goodness, it's a line that, frankly, Americans haven't been prepared to draw to date, right? Nor has Europe, right? I've seen the critiques, including mine, that the diesel agreement -- that President Trump recently said we take some Russian diesel -- I don't think it solves the energy problem for America, nor do I think it draws us any closer to a negotiated solution.

But, frankly, the Europeans continue to spend enormous amounts of money upholding the Russian war machine, right? That's hypocrisy. "Critical" is the nicest thing one can say about that.

And so it's not about what they say to Lavrov in Atlanta this weekend. It's about the actions that the West is prepared to take to support Ukraine's effort to defend its border from this terrorist attack, this aggressive terrorist attack that has so harmed European sovereignty.

RFE/RL: President Zelenskyy has also raised concerns about restrictions on Ukraine's Starlink access affecting defensive drone operations. Given your multiple recent visits to Kyiv and the region, and your firsthand look at Ukrainian command centers, how dangerous is it when technology companies' decisions disrupt frontline military operations?

Pompeo: You know, it's complicated. I mean, the easy answer is it's very dangerous. I've seen multiple explanations for what actually happened: who said what to whom, and when, and how long it actually was. Was the speed limited? I don't know. I don't know what to make of those, other than there seems to be a consensus that there was a limitation for a period of time.

That's very difficult for the Ukrainian forces. Having said that, one of the hallmarks of Ukrainian success is that they have been able to deliver autonomous solutions by themselves, a set of capabilities that they have delivered, not dependent on anyone from any place else.

I think this highlights for every nation the fact that they need their own set of capabilities to do what's necessary. I'm very happy that the United States continues to support Ukraine with intelligence assistance and with an American product developed by an amazing American company, right? Developed by Elon [Musk] and his team. But it does highlight the fact that we need to be good partners in that effort.

RFE/RL: You've warned for years that Moscow isn't acting alone, and that we're witnessing a coordinated effort between Russia, Beijing, and Tehran to systematically undermine Western security. Are we witnessing a formal wartime alliance or simply a coalition of convenience aimed at neutralizing American power?

Pompeo: You know, it's interesting. I don't know that it matters that much which of the two it is. It is clear that there is an alliance. It is clear that they are working together. It would really be Pyongyang, Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow working together. And it would have been the Venezuelans, but we've taken down that risk materially...

They have many disagreements with each other. They'll find places where they can't cooperate. But on destroying Western civilization, this is something they all agree on. These are a collective set of leaders who don't give a rip about human life, who don't give a rip for basic property rights, who don't care remotely about religious freedom.

They share that common set of understandings. Their principles and their values reflect that understanding of humanity. And so, when they can advance that vision for how the world ought to look, they will work together, even in spite of the fact that they'll have disagreements among themselves.

You see it at the tactical level with weapons systems, with electronic components, with tactical and even strategic-level intelligence sharing. But more importantly, you see it at the senior-leader level, at the nation-state level, where these countries have clearly demonstrated their willingness to work together to undermine that post-World War II architecture that has been so good for the United States, so wonderful for Europe, and frankly amazing for freedom all around the world.