‘Deeply Alarming’: Hours Before Midterm Elections, Trump Bombs Iran’s Qeshm Island

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said Tuesday that “Iran is prepared for any scenario” and stressed that the country “retains its right to legitimate self-defense until the military aggression has been brought to a complete and permanent end.”

Last month, Trump vowed—falsely, given Monday’s strikes—that the US would “not be attacking Iran at any time prior” to the midterms and that the two sides were engaged in “productive discussions.”

Vice President JD Vance asserted Monday that he and Trump “both feel really good about the prospect of potentially coming to a negotiated settlement” to end the massively unpopular and destructive war with Iran.

Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, said late Monday that “after eight months of an illegal war, there was finally some hope that a diplomatic agreement might be within reach and this war could end through negotiations rather than spiral into the violent scenarios being threatened after the midterm elections.”

“But these deeply alarming revelations suggest we may be heading in precisely the opposite direction,” Abdi said of the Qeshm Island strikes and other recent attacks on Iran. “Every day that Congress fails to intervene is another day this administration is allowed to wage an unauthorized war, conceal its military operations, and gamble with millions of lives. Congress must immediately demand answers, oppose further military action, and use its power to cut off funding for this unauthorized war. Americans must raise their voices and demand that their representatives act now. There is still a chance to prevent another catastrophe, but that window may be closing. We cannot afford to let this war escalate further.”