‘Netanyahu needs this war’: Political Commentator Tucker Carlson warns of a US-led nuclear strike on Iran and the possibility of World War III

A ground-level nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain could potentially cause radioactive contamination that might spread towards the Persian Gulf and threaten the drinking water supply of around 100 million people.

Carlson mentioned, “No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent.”

He also mentioned Russia, writing that the country had repeatedly stated that if the US used a nuclear weapon, it would consider itself free to do the same against Ukraine. He further gave the examples of Pakistan and India, as well as North Korea and Seoul, while warning about the possibility of World War III.

Carlson added, “We've been sleepwalking toward this moment for months. Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America's nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called ‘battlefield nukes’ easier and therefore more likely.”

He also mentioned November 7, 2026, as a possible date for the final decision. According to Carlson, the decision had not yet been taken because of Vice President JD Vance and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

He claimed that decision-makers in Iran believed there was a consensus to end the war and added that millions of people could suffer and lose their lives if the conflict escalated. He ended his post by saying, “Now would be the time for them to speak up.”

While Carlson has made these claims, none of them have been independently verified, and no official statement has confirmed that the US is planning a nuclear strike on Iran.

[Rh/VP/VS]