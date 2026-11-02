‘Netanyahu needs this war’: Political Commentator Tucker Carlson warns of a US-led nuclear strike on Iran and the possibility of World War III

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ON NOVEMBER 2, 2026, US conservative broadcaster and political commentator Tucker Carlson wrote that the US might launch a nuclear strike on Iran this week. He penned a lengthy post on his social media platform X, in which he wrote that, under pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump might launch a nuclear strike. He also mentioned that the decision to use nuclear weapons could be taken within a couple of days.
The message shocked many, who feared that a nuclear strike could lead to large-scale destruction and called it a “crime against humanity.” Carlson also mentioned in his post that the possible target of the weapon could be Pickaxe Mountain, an underground facility in central Iran.
Carlson wrote a lengthy post on X, saying that the US might launch a nuclear attack on Iran. He said Pickaxe Mountain could be the target because, “Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program.” According to Carlson, the decision to use nuclear weapons was allegedly being considered because the facility is buried deep inside the mountain.
While the US had earlier targeted Iran’s primary nuclear facilities like Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, they were reportedly unable to target Pickaxe Mountain with its conventional weapons. Carlson wrote, “No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place.” He claimed that the only option left was to use nuclear weapons and alleged that Netanyahu was pushing hard for their use and had been calling Trump every day.
However, Trump had earlier ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, saying, “I wouldn't use nuclear. We don't have to. We're the greatest nuclear power in the world.”
Carlson also claimed that Netanyahu was cornered and desperate following the elections, in which his party won 53 seats but failed to secure a 61-seat majority. According to him, following the election results of the previous week, Netanyahu could not form the government unless Trump directly intervened in Israeli politics on his behalf. “Otherwise, he is out as prime minister and on his way to ignominy, investigations and possibly jail. Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war,” wrote Carlson.
He named Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper as Netanyahu's closest allies in the administration and claimed that both opposed a “negotiated settlement to the war.” He alleged that both figures were pushing for further military action and added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were also under Netanyahu's influence.
Carlson continued, “In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha.”
Tucker Carlson further claimed in his post that on September 27, 2026, Netanyahu's secretary travelled to Abu Dhabi to seek the UAE's support for the final operation against Iran, but the UAE refused. He wrote that countries in the region feared they would not recover anytime soon if the conflict escalated into a nuclear war. As per Carlson’s post, Gulf economies were already struggling following eight months of conflict in Southwest Asia.
The transportation of oil from producers to the rest of the world has become a problem following the war, Carlson wrote , adding, “At this pace, a global depression is imminent.” He warned that nuclear warfare could accelerate the destruction and affect several other nations.
A ground-level nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain could potentially cause radioactive contamination that might spread towards the Persian Gulf and threaten the drinking water supply of around 100 million people.
Carlson mentioned, “No country other than the United States has ever used a nuclear weapon in war. Some would like to. An American nuclear attack on Iran would set a new precedent.”
He also mentioned Russia, writing that the country had repeatedly stated that if the US used a nuclear weapon, it would consider itself free to do the same against Ukraine. He further gave the examples of Pakistan and India, as well as North Korea and Seoul, while warning about the possibility of World War III.
Carlson added, “We've been sleepwalking toward this moment for months. Since February, the administration has quietly rewritten America's nuclear doctrine to make first use of so-called ‘battlefield nukes’ easier and therefore more likely.”
He also mentioned November 7, 2026, as a possible date for the final decision. According to Carlson, the decision had not yet been taken because of Vice President JD Vance and Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.
He claimed that decision-makers in Iran believed there was a consensus to end the war and added that millions of people could suffer and lose their lives if the conflict escalated. He ended his post by saying, “Now would be the time for them to speak up.”
While Carlson has made these claims, none of them have been independently verified, and no official statement has confirmed that the US is planning a nuclear strike on Iran.
[Rh/VP/VS]
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