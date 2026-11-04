‘A Total Shellacking’: Democrats Win US Senate by Flipping Seats in Iowa, Carolinas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio, and Texas

From the Lone Star State, Talarico declared that “we just took back Texas,” and “we just sent a message to every billionaire megadonor... In this state, in this country, power belongs to the people.”

Earlier in the night, after decision desks determined that Democrats had won enough seats to control the House of Representatives, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (D-Texas) said that “working people came together to change the course of American history. From coast to coast, Americans are demanding a country that works for all of us, not just corrupt politicians and billionaires.”

After his party picked up the necessary number of seats to also control the Senate, Casar said, “Abolish the filibuster.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who’s expected to chair the Senate Finance Committee, identified another priority: “Subpoenas.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) similarly said that “they are going to need to plant new forests for all of the subpoenas we’ll be printing.”

The looming majorities give Democrats critical opportunities not only to thwart Trump’s legislative agenda for the latter half of his second term, but also to exercise oversight of him and his administration—and could even lead to a historic third impeachment of the president.

As Trump often does, he took to his Truth Social platform late Tuesday. The president—who faces historically low approval ratings as his policies, including an illegal war on Iran, fuel a nationwide affordability crisis—wrote that “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

While there have been serious fears that Trump would not accept a Democratic tsunami, given his refusal to concede after losing in 2020, The New York Times spoke with him by phone shortly before 10:30 pm Eastern Time. Despite his hallmark hostility toward elected Democrats, he said: “We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them... We’ll probably work something out.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee chair, Ken Martin, pledged the kind of accountability Democrats campaigned on when his party officially reclaims both chambers.

“Thanks to Democrats going on offense throughout the country, we have held Republicans accountable for their harmful policies, elected real champions for working families, and flipped control of the US Senate,” Martin said. “Congratulations to our incredible candidates, our hardworking state Democratic parties, and all of the organizers who put in the work to protect our incumbents, flip seats from red to blue, and put Republicans on defense while expanding the map.”

“With Democrats back in the Senate majority,” he added, “we will fight to lower the cost of groceries and gas, expand access to healthcare, make housing and childcare more affordable, stand up for workers, end Republicans’ costly war with Iran and their reckless tariffs, put a check on Trump’s corruption, and invest in communities across America.”