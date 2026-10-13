Who is Saritha Komatireddy? Indian-American Attorney Endorsed by Donald Trump as "America First Patriot" in the Next Attorney General Race

Komatireddy served as an Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of New York. Under her supervision, eight jury trials were conducted there. She also argued fifteen appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, as reported by FirstPost.

In the National Security and Cybercrime section, she acted as a senior member, and was entitled with several leadership roles. She worked as Chief of International Narcotics and Money Laundering, Deputy Chief of Appeals and Deputy Chief of General crimes, and the coordinator of computer hacking and intellectual property as well.

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Her work spanned across terrorism, cybercrime, corruption, money laundering as well as narcotics.

It was Saritha’s time as the Chief of Staff at the Drug Enforcement Administration that won her the major recognition. She won three Attorney General’s Awards, two Federal Law enforcement Foundation Prosecutor of the Year awards, and two Federal Drug Agents Foundation True American Hero Awards.

After completing her law degrees from the Harvard law school, Saritha began to work as a legal clerk to Judge Brett M Kavanaugh on the US Court of Appeals for the DC circuit. She participated in various civil litigation cases and worked on three federal trials. At present, she is a partner at the law firm Holtman Vogel, working on federal investigations, commercial litigations etc.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

(Rh/AR/HP)

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