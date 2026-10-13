Who is Saritha Komatireddy? Indian-American Attorney Endorsed by Donald Trump as "America First Patriot" in the Next Attorney General Race

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
INDIAN AMERICAN ATTORNEY, SARITHA KOMATIREDDY, has been endorsed by Donald Trump in the race for New York’s attorney general, against Democratic Party’s incumbent, Letitia James, scheduled for November 2026. The United States President announced that he would provide his “complete and total endorsement” of Saritha, while also highlighting her professional achievements.
Saritha had served as the federal prosecutor and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief of staff from 2023-24, and finished her law degrees from Harvard Law School. She received the republican nomination in February 2026, with the elections set to be held on November 3, 2026.
See Also: Beyond Sensational News and PR Campaigns: Will Donald Trump be President of the United States for a Third Time?
On August 15, 2026, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying, “It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Saritha Komatireddy, who is running to be the next Attorney General” of New York.”
Saritha Komatireddy’s roots can be traced back to India’s Telangana. Her parents migrated to the United States in the 1980s in search of better opportunities, and settled in New York. Saritha was born in Brooklyn.
Komatireddy served as an Assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of New York. Under her supervision, eight jury trials were conducted there. She also argued fifteen appeals before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, as reported by FirstPost.
In the National Security and Cybercrime section, she acted as a senior member, and was entitled with several leadership roles. She worked as Chief of International Narcotics and Money Laundering, Deputy Chief of Appeals and Deputy Chief of General crimes, and the coordinator of computer hacking and intellectual property as well.
See Also: Trump Promises $5,000 Dividend To Every Adult Citizen If Republican Party Wins Midterm
Her work spanned across terrorism, cybercrime, corruption, money laundering as well as narcotics.
It was Saritha’s time as the Chief of Staff at the Drug Enforcement Administration that won her the major recognition. She won three Attorney General’s Awards, two Federal Law enforcement Foundation Prosecutor of the Year awards, and two Federal Drug Agents Foundation True American Hero Awards.
After completing her law degrees from the Harvard law school, Saritha began to work as a legal clerk to Judge Brett M Kavanaugh on the US Court of Appeals for the DC circuit. She participated in various civil litigation cases and worked on three federal trials. At present, she is a partner at the law firm Holtman Vogel, working on federal investigations, commercial litigations etc.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
(Rh/AR/HP)
Suggested Reading: