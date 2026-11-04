Midterm Democrat Gains Likely To Put Trump's Russia, Ukraine, Iran Policies Under Pressure

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Party victories in the US midterm elections are set to shift the balance of power in Congress, giving the party greater oversight and influence over legislation, with implications for US policy toward Russia, Ukraine, and Iran.

A wave of Democrat victories at voting booths across the country on November 3 is projected to wrest control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives from President Donald Trump's Republicans, according to projections by several major US news organizations.

The results represent a significant shift in congressional power, giving Democrats greater influence over federal spending, administration oversight, and presidential nominations.

Trump said he was willing to accept the election results and work with Democrats, according to The New York Times. "We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump retains broad authority over diplomacy and military operations, while Republican opposition and the president's veto power could limit efforts to translate Democratic victories into legislative changes.

The election comes as the United States and Israel remain at war with Iran, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues, and Washington's approach to Moscow remains a source of bipartisan disagreement.

The most immediate foreign policy test for the incoming Congress may be the war with Iran.

Democrats campaigned on ending the conflict, which has contributed to rising energy prices and economic uncertainty. Their control of both chambers will strengthen their ability to scrutinize the administration, challenge military spending, and push for limits on military operations.

Dania Arayssi, program head and senior analyst at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, who regularly briefs congressional and executive branch decision-makers, told RFE/RL that the election results could push Trump toward a diplomatic exit from the war.

"The outcomes of the election, particularly seeing the Democrats winning the House and the Senate, will definitely push the Trump administration to push for an exit strategy from the war, particularly through diplomatic tools and negotiations," she said.

Arayssi said Democrats could block additional funding for the conflict and investigate the administration's decisions once the new Congress convenes in January.

She argued Tehran could also seek better terms in negotiations, calculating that Trump's political ability to sustain the military campaign has weakened.

"This also means that the Iranians will not be under pressure to offer any additional compromise," she said.