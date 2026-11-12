Who is Kimberly Powell? Nvidia to oust Jensen Huang after another alleged affair with a senior Nvidia executive comes to light, just days after Chinese spy allegations?

Jensen Huang founded Nvidia, a multinational technology company and the world’s leading supplier of AI chips, in 1993. More than three decades later, Nvidia is now worth trillions of dollars. After news of Jensen Huang’s affair emerged, Nvidia shares plunged by 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

See Also: Nvidia eyes $1 trillion revenue by 2027 as physical AI arrives: CEO Jensen Huang

The BBC reported that Nvidia has already lost $500 billion in stock market value since Friday, November 6, 2026. Huang’s latest alleged affair with Kimberly Powell has dealt another blow to the tech billionaire.

Who Is Kimberly Powell?

According to a report by The New York Times, Jensen Huang had another affair with Kimberly Powell, a senior executive at Nvidia who reports directly to him. Powell is currently serving as Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, a position she has held for more than nine years. According to her official LinkedIn profile, she has been working at Nvidia for more than 18 years. She also serves as the Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Business Development at Nvidia.

Kimberly Powell officially began her career in 1999 as a hardware engineer at DOME Imaging Systems, which specializes in producing displays and systems for radiology, reported Firstpost. A graduate of Boston University, Powell started working at Planar Systems Inc. in 2003 as a hardware engineer before taking the role of product marketing manager in 2006. She worked at the company for five years before joining Nvidia in 2008.

According to Powell’s official author page on Nvidia’s website, she is the acting Vice President of Healthcare at the technology company. The author page further notes that Powell is responsible for overseeing the company’s global healthcare business, along with the hardware and software technologies used in the healthcare industry. Before this, she was responsible for driving evangelism and market strategy for Nvidia’s visual computing platforms in the higher education and healthcare industries.

Kimberly Powell has been associated with Jensen Huang’s company, Nvidia, for more than 18 years. However, the period during which they were allegedly involved in an extramarital affair has not been confirmed. There have been multiple instances in the past when Powell has praised Jensen Huang. Huang married Lori Huang in 1985, and the couple have two children, Madison and Spencer Huang. Both children work at Nvidia. Meanwhile, Powell is married to Graham Gerade and also has two children.

See Also: How AI Catapults Nvidia to Record-Breaking Revenue

The NYT report further claims that Huang and 48-year-old Powell were caught being affectionate towards each other in a video recorded at a hotel in San Jose, California. The video is reportedly from an Nvidia conference, although it has not been seen by the NYT. The latest revelation about the 63-year-old billionaire emerged just days after the NYT reported that US intelligence suspected Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy.

With news of another alleged affair involving Jensen Huang becoming public within just one week, various media reports claim that the Nvidia board is all set to reconvene today, November 12, 2026, to address the situation and discuss Jensen Huang’s future at the company.

The tech billionaire admitted to cheating on his wife in an official email addressed to his employees and family members. He apologized to his wife, Lori Huang, and their children and acknowledged his mistake on November 8, 2026.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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