When Jensen Huang met his future wife Lori Mills in college: After 41 years of marriage, their divorce settlement could be the costliest in history

The love story of Jensen Huang and Lori Mills began during their college days. Long before they fell for each other, the two met while studying at Oregon State University. At the time, Jensen was 17, while Lori was 19 years old. Both were studying electrical engineering at the university when Jensen asked her to be his laboratory partner.

He recalled trying to impress his future wife with his academic abilities during their college days while speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2024. Jensen Huang shared that their class had 250 students in total, of whom only three were women. Lori Mills was one of them. They started studying together, and their study sessions soon turned into weekend dates. Their friendship blossomed into love later on. According to reports, Huang even promised Lori that he would become a CEO before turning 30 because he wanted her to marry him.

Jensen Huang and Lori Mills got married in 1985. Just eight years later, on April 5, 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem.

Jensen Huang Cheats on His Wife, Lori Huang After 41 Years of Marriage

On November 8, 2026, Jensen Huang confessed to his infidelity with another woman in an official email. He apologized for his actions and wrote, “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” Taking full responsibility for his actions, the 63-year-old billionaire wrote that his apology would not undo what he had done and added that he loved his wife and family.

He further acknowledged the news reports concerning national security and wrote, “NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security.”

See Also: How AI Catapults Nvidia to Record-Breaking Revenue

The billionaire co-founder of Nvidia also requested privacy for his family, noting that his choices should not burden them.

Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, have two children named Madison Huang and Spencer Huang. According to reports, Lori Huang leads a private life and currently serves as the president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation. The whereabouts of Alice Huang, with whom Jensen Huang was allegedly in a relationship, remain unknown. According to media reports, Alice Huang is a Chinese executive who works for a Singapore-based data centre company called Megaspeed. US intelligence has accused Alice Huang of allegedly feeding confidential information to Beijing.

With Jensen's alleged affair scandal trending across the globe, reports suggest that if the couple decides to part ways after 41 years of marriage, their divorce settlement could be the costliest in history, with the amount exceeding $81 billion.

[Rh/VS]

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