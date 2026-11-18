This is by no means a formal alliance – not even between China and Russia – or a coordinated redesign of the international system. Rather, it reflects a common instinct toward great-power management of international affairs.

All three favour a world in which major powers enjoy special rights and a privileged voice in shaping outcomes, negotiating major questions directly while limiting others’ involvement. Whether discussing war, security issues or economic stability, the major powers increasingly appear willing to bypass institutional channels in favour of high-level, direct diplomacy.

For instance, Russia and the US just concluded a third round of peace talks this year in Abu Dhabi towards ending the Ukraine war. While Ukraine was part of the discussions, European negotiators were not.

In such a world, power determines not only outcomes, but who gets invited into the room when outcomes are being discussed.

Europe increasingly on the sidelines

The most obvious casualty of this trend is Europe.

During the Abu Dhabi talks last week, the Russian delegation made clear it wanted a new security framework for Europe modelled after the spheres of influence that existed during the Cold War. Trump has also flagged this as a possibility, saying the US was working on a big deal to end the war that would include “all of Europe”.

After the talks, US special envoy Jared Kushner said Washington wanted Europe to be part of the process. He added, however, that finding someone who could credibly speak for Europe might be harder than persuading Russia to include them – a provocative statement.

These comments have set off alarm bells in Europe and reinforced a growing perception that Europe is increasingly fragmented and marginalised as an actor in global politics.

More significant, however, is that Xi ultimately agreed to join the Shenzhen trilateral summit. Having seen Europe sidelined from the Abu Dhabi talks, his decision to meet with Trump and Putin risked legitimising that exclusion, even if Ukraine is not on the agenda.

That looks awkward for China, given Xi’s repeated emphasis on multipolarity and criticism of Cold War-style politics dominated by a few major powers. Beijing has also previously stressed that Europe should be “at the table” for Ukraine discussions.

And yet Xi has agreed to meet with Trump and Putin. Moreover, China’s Foreign Ministry described the summit as having “groundbreaking significance”. The three leaders would “exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations,” it said.