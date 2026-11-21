Xie came to the United States from China a decade ago and, according to her LinkedIn profile, graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before starting her doctoral program at the Ivy League institution. She has interned at Meta, Microsoft, and IBM.

Rodney Priestley, dean of Princeton’s graduate school, said in a statement that “news of Eva’s detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community. The university has arranged for Eva to be represented by legal counsel, and we will remain in contact with her legal team, her family, and colleagues to provide support. We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton.”

Neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, who advises Xie, told the student newspaper, The Daily Princetonian, that “it seems wildly unfair,” adding: “Eva is a brilliant law-abiding student and wonderful person who has many talents to contribute to the United States. Detaining her, with the intent of deporting her, makes no sense whatsoever. It is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot.”

Xie wrote on LinkedIn earlier this week that she was in Washington, DC to present at a Society for Neuroscience conference. The organization “is closely monitoring the detention” of Xie, it said Friday. “We are in close contact with Princeton University and stand ready to provide any support that may be needed. Our thoughts are with Eva, her family, and her colleagues.”

The student’s colleagues also weighed in, as did other academics and tech professionals. Ningshan Ma, who attended MIT with Xie, wrote on the platform X: “This is horrifying. Eva is an amazing classmate and friend. Please help in any capacity.”

Brian Huang, an MIT alumnus who’s now at Google DeepMind, said: “This woman was one of my labmates during undergrad.... absolute insanity from this administration.”

The Brody Lab’s official X account said that “she’s a brilliant neuroscientist, mentor, and friend. She went to a conference to present her work, and now she’s in a detention center. She should be home.”

Princeton student Conor McGrory wrote: “Just heard the news that a student in my PhD program was kidnapped by ICE earlier today. Eva is a great person and a gifted scientist, and the fact that these cruel, lawless people are subjecting her to this makes me sick with anger.”