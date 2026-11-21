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A DISTURBING incident in the United States has put the drug-induced method of judicial execution under scrutiny. According to reports and eyewitness accounts, Reinaldo Dennes, a 70-year-old death-row inmate, screamed in pain as authorities administered a lethal injection that took more than an hour to kill him in Texas on Thursday, November 19, 2026.
Dennes, who was convicted of murdering a diamond dealer in 1996, repeatedly complained of severe pain during his execution. The judicial process was carried out using pentobarbital, a powerful sedative used in lethal injections. "This is not working the way it should be," the inmate was heard saying, according to eyewitness accounts in the media.
The 70-year-old convict also complained that his right leg was hurting and described the pain as a cramp. Another witness said that Dennes screamed that the procedure was not working as it was supposed to.
However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice denied allegations that the execution was botched, maintaining that officials had followed established protocols. The incident comes weeks after another death-row inmate, Christa Pike, survived two attempts to execute her using lethal injections in Tennessee.
According to witnesses, Dennes began screaming in apparent pain shortly after they were allowed into the execution chamber. Associated Press reporter Michael Graczyk, who has witnessed several executions, said there had been an unusually long wait before witnesses were taken into the chamber.
Although the Texas authorities didn’t provide the reason for the delay, it is generally associated with the death-row inmate resisting the execution or prison officials having difficulty finding suitable veins for lethal injection. Once inside, a witness told the media that Dennes almost immediately exclaimed, "The pain! Go! Go!" He then uttered an expletive and asked "the father" to "take this pain".
Dennes subsequently shouted, "My right leg is killing me!", describing the sensation as a cramp. He also exclaimed, “I don’t think this is normal!”
Reverend Jeff Hood, another witness of Dennes’ execution, told USA Today that it was "by far the worst one" he had witnessed. "He [Dennes] screamed out, 'my leg, my leg, my leg.’ He screamed out twice, 'it's not working like it's supposed to,’” Hood said.
Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, disputed claims of a botched execution. She said officials had faced difficulties finding suitable veins for the lethal injection, eventually placing IVs in Dennes's left foot and the left side of his neck.
She also claimed that Dennes's complaints of pain had begun before any drugs were administered and that he had reported pain in parts of his body where no injection attempts had been made. "The overall process took about an hour, which is not atypical," Hernandez told the media.
Dennes’s execution in Texas took place on the same day another death-row inmate was executed in Florida.
Pentobarbital is a powerful sedative that slows down the body's functions, including the nervous system. While doctors sometimes use it to treat certain medical conditions, high doses can cause death.
The drug was first introduced in US executions in December 2010, when Oklahoma used it as part of a three-drug lethal injection protocol. However, its use has faced renewed scrutiny over concerns about the pain and suffering it may cause during executions.
In January 2025, then-Attorney General of Biden administration, Merrick Garland, ordered the withdrawal of the use of pentobarbital in the federal execution protocol. The review by the administration found that the drug has the possibility of causing "unnecessary pain and suffering." However, the restriction did not apply to individual states, which have the authority to decide their own methods of execution.
The Reinaldo Dennes case follows the botched execution of Christa Pike, a 50-year-old convicted murderer who survived two lethal injection attempts in September 2026. Pike was taken to hospital in a critical condition after surviving the attempts and has since been returned to a prison in Tennessee.
[Rh/HP/RS]
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