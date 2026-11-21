‘Worst I have seen’: Witness of Reinaldo Dennes execution

According to witnesses, Dennes began screaming in apparent pain shortly after they were allowed into the execution chamber. Associated Press reporter Michael Graczyk, who has witnessed several executions, said there had been an unusually long wait before witnesses were taken into the chamber.

Although the Texas authorities didn’t provide the reason for the delay, it is generally associated with the death-row inmate resisting the execution or prison officials having difficulty finding suitable veins for lethal injection. Once inside, a witness told the media that Dennes almost immediately exclaimed, "The pain! Go! Go!" He then uttered an expletive and asked "the father" to "take this pain".

Dennes subsequently shouted, "My right leg is killing me!", describing the sensation as a cramp. He also exclaimed, “I don’t think this is normal!”

Reverend Jeff Hood, another witness of Dennes’ execution, told USA Today that it was "by far the worst one" he had witnessed. "He [Dennes] screamed out, 'my leg, my leg, my leg.’ He screamed out twice, 'it's not working like it's supposed to,’” Hood said.

Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, disputed claims of a botched execution. She said officials had faced difficulties finding suitable veins for the lethal injection, eventually placing IVs in Dennes's left foot and the left side of his neck.

She also claimed that Dennes's complaints of pain had begun before any drugs were administered and that he had reported pain in parts of his body where no injection attempts had been made. "The overall process took about an hour, which is not atypical," Hernandez told the media.

Dennes’s execution in Texas took place on the same day another death-row inmate was executed in Florida.