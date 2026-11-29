New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is back from a trip to South Sudan, where he saw firsthand the deadly consequences of Elon Musk’s destruction of the US Agency for International Development.

While leading President Donald Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk spearheaded the dismantling of USAID in early 2025, shuttering thousands of humanitarian programs that provided food, medicine, and other lifesaving assistance to some of the world’s poorest people. Researchers at Boston University estimated that the cuts contributed to 780,000 deaths in the first year alone, while a study published in The Lancet projected that they could result in the deaths of 3.1 million children under the age of 5 over the course of Trump’s second term.

Kristof, who has chronicled the savage effects of the aid cuts, called them Trump’s “most lethal policy”—more so than his war on Iran or rollbacks of US vaccine requirements—but said it has often failed to register because it “manifests itself in tiny unmarked graves in impoverished villages around the world.”

Musk has continued to insist that “zero” children died as a result of his decision to throw USAID “into the wood chipper,” as he put it. But when Kristof invited the world’s richest man on a trip to one of Africa’s poorest nations earlier this year to see the damage firsthand, Musk declined, calling Kristof “evil,” a “piece of shit,” and a “liar.”

Writing in the Times on Saturday, Kristof said, “I thought I still owed him an account of what he missed on this trip to South Sudan—and what South Sudanese people want to show him.”

Musk’s assault on foreign aid caused US funding for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries to fall by $2.1 billion—or nearly a third—in 2025, according to a joint analysis by KFF and UNAIDS.

Margret Jokudu, a health worker who cared for children with HIV in South Sudan, told Kristof that after the cuts, many of those children died because they couldn’t get lifesaving medication that had cost the US less than 12 cents per day.

“I will take him to where the graves are, for this is the impact of his cuts,” Jokudu said. “Maybe he will shed a tear on these graves.”

South Sudan—one of the poorest countries in the world—was hit especially hard by the cuts. According to Doctors Without Borders, US humanitarian funding for South Sudan fell by 61% in 2025 compared with 2024.

More than 100 health centers in the country lost support, and 380 nutrition sites have suspended service. Action Against Hunger said 38 of its nutrition clinics have been forced to close, leaving it unable to help 35,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition.