"A Crime Against the People of India!": Elon Musk's Post Alleging Telecom "Oligarchs" Blocking Starlink's Approval in India Triggers Response from the Government

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A FRESH CONTROVERSY HAS ERUPTED after a post by Elon Musk on October 7, 2026 claimed that “certain oligarchs” are maintaining their monopoly over the Indians, resulting in constrained access to internet facilities among the villages in India.
Writing on X, Elon Musk also stated that this oligarchic arrangement amounts to a “crime against the people of India.” The post by Musk quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a sharp response from the Indian government on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 9:19 a.m.
Responding to the post, the press release by the Indian government assured that India operates a non-discriminatory and fair framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communications.
Elon Musk shared a post by an account named “DogeDesigner/ @cb_doge,” which detailed on the framework of internet and telecommunications in rural India, and how despite the possibilities of progress among the rural poor, Starlink is not being given its due clearance in order to begin its commercial services.
The post stated that approximately 11,256 listed villages in India lack 4G coverage as of May 2026. Despite major organizations laying their fiber-networks across the country, the rural subscriptions to the internet services were roughly 440.87 million of the total 1.093 billion.
The user stated that Starlink, with its broad presence across 20 gateway sites in India, could easily fix this gap and ensure internet access to “undeserved communities.” Additionally, it also claimed to provide high-speed internet to remote villages, mountains and islands, where fiber network connectivity is difficult.
However, the post also alleged that the Indian government has kept the clearances and spectrum allocation incomplete, which is why Starlink is not able to begin its commercial service.
Resharing the post, Elon Musk wrote on X, that certain oligarchs are blocking off Starlink’s entry to ensure their monopoly over Indian markets. “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India!”
The government issued a press release and directly addressed the ongoing commotion on social media. It unequivocally stated the fairness embodied in India’s telecommunication framework, including satellite communication services. “The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services,” the press release said.
The press release also detailed the existing telecommunication architecture in the country. At present, India has given telecom licenses to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services. “Telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India.”
In responding to the claims made by the post regarding the clearance, the government stated that a security assessment is in session, and any clearance could be given only after the completion of this process. Hence, the claims of unfair framework or discriminatory practice is baseless and misconceived, the statement noted.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
(OG/AR/HP)
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