"A Crime Against the People of India!": Elon Musk's Post Alleging Telecom "Oligarchs" Blocking Starlink's Approval in India Triggers Response from the Government

A FRESH CONTROVERSY HAS ERUPTED after a post by Elon Musk on October 7, 2026 claimed that “certain oligarchs” are maintaining their monopoly over the Indians, resulting in constrained access to internet facilities among the villages in India.

Writing on X, Elon Musk also stated that this oligarchic arrangement amounts to a “crime against the people of India.” The post by Musk quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a sharp response from the Indian government on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 9:19 a.m.

Responding to the post, the press release by the Indian government assured that India operates a non-discriminatory and fair framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communications.

Elon Musk Blames Indian "Oligarchs" for Starlink Delay

Elon Musk shared a post by an account named “DogeDesigner/ @cb_doge,” which detailed on the framework of internet and telecommunications in rural India, and how despite the possibilities of progress among the rural poor, Starlink is not being given its due clearance in order to begin its commercial services.

The post stated that approximately 11,256 listed villages in India lack 4G coverage as of May 2026. Despite major organizations laying their fiber-networks across the country, the rural subscriptions to the internet services were roughly 440.87 million of the total 1.093 billion.

The user stated that Starlink, with its broad presence across 20 gateway sites in India, could easily fix this gap and ensure internet access to “undeserved communities.” Additionally, it also claimed to provide high-speed internet to remote villages, mountains and islands, where fiber network connectivity is difficult.

However, the post also alleged that the Indian government has kept the clearances and spectrum allocation incomplete, which is why Starlink is not able to begin its commercial service.