Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy's Aman 21
Lead StoryWorld

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Pakistan navy should bear this in mind the next time it organizes an orgy of photo ops for the world

0
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Navy's 'Aman-21'. Unsplash

The Pakistan Navy hosted ‘Aman-2021’ from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the ‘AMAN series’ of exercises, which started in 2007, and is held by Pakistan Navy biennially. This year’s edition was conducted off Karachi and the participants included Chinese, Turkish, and Russian warships, among others.

This exercise was touted by some Pak media as Pakistan’s “opportunity to project a positive image as a key player in regional peace and stability”. Further, the six-day long exercise was said to “affirm Pakistan’s resolve of cooperation against terrorism” — a rather rich statement coming from a country that is in itself a major contributor to terrorism, violence, illegal activities, and instability in the region.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

While it is heartening to see Pakistan take requisite measures to position itself as a harbinger of peace and stability in the region, given Pakistan’s long-standing struggle with its own internal demons, some of which has spilled over to its neighborhood over the years, it is doubtful such an Exercise will accrue any tangible results in the long run.

For instance, the exercise was hosted in Karachi which has been rife with sectarian violence. The Pak National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had issued a terror alert in January this year, warning of terror incidents in Karachi. This was followed by another news report dated 3rd February from Samaa TV, a Pakistani Urdu language news television network, which has quoted NACTA and warned that terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on an ‘unspecified important government department’ in the near future. Adding on to the security woes, numerous reports highlighting Karachi’s notoriety as a hub for narcotics trade in Pakistan wouldn’t provide much comfort to the participating nations either!

Pakistan Navy
Some Pak media as Pakistan’s “opportunity to project a positive image as a key player in regional peace and stability”. Unsplash

Further, two recent developments cogently foreground Pakistan’s hypocritical, and somewhat questionable commitment to peace and stability. Recently, the Pakistani Supreme Court acquitted Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the abductor and murderer of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl to the international opprobrium. Secondly, according to reports, on January 8, 2021, the Anti-Terrorism Court at Gujranwala ordered the arrest of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on charges of terror financing. Experts indicate that the Pakistani court’s actions are clearly linked to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) beginning the process to review Islamabad’s efforts to counter terror financing and money laundering in recent weeks. In light of these developments, Pakistan hosting an exercise called, ‘Aman’, meaning ‘peace’ seems morally fraught at the least.

One should recall that the terrorists who used the sea route to orchestrate the 26/11 attack on the Indian city of Mumbai came from Pakistan. It would be interesting to also note that in November 2020, Pakistan’s top investigating body, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had admitted that 11 terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were Pakistanis. In addition, it still figures in the FATF Grey List for terror financing. Internally, the media has been rife with reports of Pakistan’s castigation of places of worship belonging to non-Islamic denominations. Recently, on December 30, 2020, more than 1,000 Pakistani citizens led by a local cleric belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) attacked, looted valuables, and demolished the Krishna Dwara temple, despite the Pakistan Hindu Council having alerted local authorities. Given these on-ground facts, one wonders whether Aman-21 is nothing more than an exercise in self-deception.

Apples and Oranges

The relentless ‘India- obsession’ that most Pakistani thinkers and journalists suffer from includes even the Pakistani PM Imran Khan. Given the Pakistan PM’s recent outburst at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, it can safely be surmised that reason and logic become the first casualties of such obsession. Comparisons between Aman-21 and Ex-Malabar compromise logic for rhetoric, and choosing jingoism over substance.

Pakistan Navy
The six-day-long exercise was said to “affirm Pakistan’s resolve of cooperation against terrorism”. Unsplash

Ex-Malabar started as a bilateral exercise, established in 1992, between the Indian Navy and the US Navy. Over the years, given the commitment of the two navies towards freedom of navigation and good order at sea, the exercise has today grown to include other like-minded naval powers such as Japan and Australia which share the common belief of rules-based international order. Here, like-minded means ‘democracies’. Thus, positioning Ex-Malabar as a symbol of ‘Indian hegemony’ in the IOR is not only misinformed but also betrays a dysfunctional understanding of modern-day geopolitics.

With regard to Aman-21, what Pakistan needs to understand is that by conducting an exercise to merely “project a positive image”, with little on-ground capital to back its initiatives, rings hollow. For instance, Ex-Malabar is only a part of the larger narrative that India and the Indian Navy fulfill in the IOR. These are augmented by sincere efforts towards genuinely fostering peace and stability in the region. For instance, earlier in 2020, as part of PM Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and Indian Navy’s reputation as the Preferred Security Partner, India undertook three Covid-related outreach Missions to provide food and medical aid; SAGAR-I to five IOR nations, SAGAR-II to four East African nations and SAGAR-III to two South-East Asian nations. The SAGAR-IV mission to Comoros and Madagascar is presently being undertaken by the Indian Navy’s largest amphibious platform INS Jalashwa. The Navy also deployed a warship in the conflicted waters off Somalia to escort food-aid vessels of UNWFP, the 2020 Nobel Peace Laureate.

ALSO READ: DD And AIR Gained Popularity In Pakistan In 2020

Likewise, Exercise Samudra Setu entailed evacuation of 3,992 Indian citizens by Indian Naval ships in the aftermath of the outbreak of Covid-19, while the Indian Navy has been an integral part of the ongoing ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative, which has already supplied the two indigenously manufactured vaccines to over 15 countries including Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. In an unsurprising gesture of goodwill, India has also offered its vaccine to locally-posted Chinese and Pakistan navy diplomats.

To Conclude

Modern-day geopolitics is more than a matter of who has a bigger gun. It entails fostering genuine goodwill through sincere efforts. Perhaps, Pakistan navy should bear this in mind the next time it organizes an orgy of photo ops for the world, while a pitched-existential battle in the form of terrorism, hunger, and poverty rages on within. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleConsumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men
Next articleOTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more
Lead Story

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

51% Recruiters in India indicate New, Replacement Hiring for Jobs: Study

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back in India as 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations, a new...
Read more

A Pre-And Post-Workout Hair Care Regime To Help You Achieve Healthy Hair

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
As the temperature starts soaring in this part of the year, working out gets increasingly difficult. Sweating in combination with summer heat can make...
Read more

Prioritizing Period Education And Protection Is The Key To Make More Girls Stay In School

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Prioritizing period education and protection is the key to ensuring more and more girls continue to stay in school, says Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar....
Read more

Say No More To Chapped Skin, Refresh Your Routine With Plant-Based Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Spring brings a promise of fresh beginnings. It's time for our skin to breathe new life and cast away thick balms and heavy lotions...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cek sertifikat ssl on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
스카이 파크 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Monika Amadio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포커 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Gwen Lugo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
lcd suppliers in india on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada