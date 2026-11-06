Tirumala Laddu Controversy: Plea to transfer the case outside Andhra Pradesh rejected by the Supreme Court

THE SUPREME COURT ON Thursday, November 5,, 2026, declined to shift the trial in the alleged Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case from Andhra Pradesh to another state, observing that the investigation was being led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It rejected a plea filed by one of the accused, who argued that political statements by the state’s top leadership had created a hostile atmosphere for a fair trial.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices Joymala Bagchi dismissed the petition filed by Machindra Shataram Lanke — a Maharashtra-based dairy businessman and managing director of Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd — who is one of the accused in the case concerning the supply of adulterated ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

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Representing Lanke, senior advocate Siddharth Dave submitted that the statements by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had forged a politically charged environment, thereby prejudicing the right to one’s fair trial.

Supreme Court Bench dismisses the transfer plea

The petitioner, Lanke, urged the apex court to transfer the proceedings to a neighbouring state where the issue was not as politically sensitive. Clarifying the stance of the petitioner, its counsel stated that the petitioner only sought to shift it to a neighboring state and not to Delhi in any way, The News Minute reported.