When a Tis Hazari Judge was caught with a teen girl but wasn’t arrested: Understanding Supreme Court safeguards offered to judicial officers

The different treatment to Delhi magistrate as compared to other accused

The handling of the Tis Hazari Magistrate R K Agarwal became one of the significant aspects of the incident. Then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shrikant Jadhav in a statement given to the media said that three of the four accused were produced in a local court and sent in 14-day judicial custody. On the matter of prosecuting the civil judge, the SSP said, “We are following the Supreme Court guidelines in dealing with the judge.” The police further said that they were required to follow the safeguard applicable to active judicial officers before taking formal action against him.

The then Investigating officer in the case, Satpal Mallik, was also reported to have claimed that the police had sought permission from the Delhi High Court to formally arrest the magistrate. This treatment is not something special given in this case but it was rooted in safeguard laid down by the Supreme Court to protect judicial officers from arbitrary arrest and possible police harassment.

The 1991 case that led to the Supreme Court’s guidelines on arresting judges

The safeguard laid down by the apex court dates back to a 1991 judgement in Delhi Judicial Service Association, Tis Hazari Court, Delhi v. State of Gujarat. The case began from an incident in September 1989, when a Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Gujarat, N. L. Patel was allegedly assaulted, handcuffed and publicly humiliated by police officers. The incident followed the magistrate filing a complaint to senior police officials against local police’s failure to carry out court summons and warrants, resulting in delays in judicial proceedings. According to Patel’s account, he was called to Nadiad police station to discuss the details of the case on September 25, 1989. He was then forced to drink alcohol and when he refused he was allegedly assaulted, handcuffed and tied with a rope. The Gujarat magistrate was later taken for a medical examination while still in handcuffs.