Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Antarctica's Ice Melt Is Not Linear And Consistent As Earlier
EnvironmentLead Story

Antarctica’s Ice Melt Is Not Linear And Consistent As Earlier

The ice sheet is not changing with a constant rate -- it's more complicated than a linear change

0
Antarctica's Ice
Antarctica's Ice is melting in a massive way. Pixabay

Antarctic ice is melting, contributing massive amounts of water to the world’s seas and causing them to rise, but that melt is not as linear and consistent as scientists previously thought, a new study suggests. The analysis, of 20 years’ worth of satellite data, shows that Antarctica’s ice melts at different rates each year, meaning the models scientists use to predict coming sea-level rise might also need adjusting.

“The ice sheet is not changing with a constant rate — it’s more complicated than a linear change,” said lead author Lei Wang, Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is built on data from NASA’s GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment), a two-satellite mission that measures changes in the world’s oceans, groundwater, and ice sheets. Models that predict sea-level rise are typically built around the assumption that ice is melting from the world’s largest ice fields in Antarctica and Greenland at a consistent rate.

ALSO READ: Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

But this analysis found that, because the mass of ice on the Antarctic Ice Sheet changes depending on the season and year, those projections are not as reliable as they could be. Extreme snowfall one year, for example, might increase the amount of ice in Antarctica. Changes in the atmosphere or surrounding ocean might decrease it another year. Overall, the researcher said, the volume of ice in Antarctica is decreasing. But a chart of the decline on a line graph would have spikes and valleys depending on what happened in a given time period.

To understand those changes, the team evaluated data on the gravitational field between the satellites over Antarctica and ice on the continent. Changes to the ice’s mass — either increases from big snowfalls or decreases from melt — change that gravitational field.
From 2016 to 2018, for example, the ice sheet in West Antarctica actually grew a bit because of massive snow. During that same time period, though, the ice sheet in East Antarctica shrank because of melt. (IANS)

Previous articleBleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Bleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your gums bleed, make sure to improve your intake of vitamin C to reverse the problem, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more
Entertainment

Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath: Music Is A Thread That Sewn Generations Together

NewsGram Desk - 0
She might have started her classical training at the age of three and given her first performance when she was 13-years-old. Music might have...
Read more
Business

ICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

NewsGram Desk - 0
 With announcement of an increase in custom duty by up to 10 per cent on inputs and parts of mobile chargers and moderate hike...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Antarctica’s Ice Melt Is Not Linear And Consistent As Earlier

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Antarctic ice is melting, contributing massive amounts of water to the world's seas and causing them to rise, but that melt is not as...
Read more

Bleeding Gums Associated With Low Vitamin C Levels

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your gums bleed, make sure to improve your intake of vitamin C to reverse the problem, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath: Music Is A Thread That Sewn Generations Together

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
She might have started her classical training at the age of three and given her first performance when she was 13-years-old. Music might have...
Read more

ICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 With announcement of an increase in custom duty by up to 10 per cent on inputs and parts of mobile chargers and moderate hike...
Read more

Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 The government on Monday announced the National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages. The announcement is important to...
Read more

Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help...
Read more

Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind...
Read more

Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking law to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://esport-awg.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://secretcinema.no on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kgf 2 trailer release date on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
skanck on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
سعرالذهب في سوريا on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
HCG Injections on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
frolep rotrem on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada