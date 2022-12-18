North Korea launches 2 MRBMs into East Sea

Tongchang-ri is home to a major rocket launch site. There, the North conducted an "important" test on a "high-thrust solid-fuel" motor on Thursday to develop "another new-type strategic weapon system," according to its official Korean Central News Agency.

The latest saber-rattling came a month after the North fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) thought to be capable of reaching the whole of the continental US.

The JCS denounced the launches as an act of "significant provocation" that undermines peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community, and a "clear" breach of UN Security Council resolutions.

"We strongly condemned them and urge the North to immediately stop them," it said in a text message sent to reporters.

It added the South Korean military will maintain a solid readiness posture based on its capabilities to respond "overwhelmingly" to any North Korean provocations.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han presided over a National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the presidential office in Seoul.