Goa: One arrested for possessing child pornography

In a joint raid, Goa Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly possessing child pornography on electronic devices, police said.

The person has been identified as 35-year-old Gajendra Tadadiker from Ponda, Goa.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Nidhin Valsan, informed that raids were conducted simultaneously at seven different locations, including the capital city Panaji and Ponda in south Goa, jointly by the Cyber Crime Police and the Crime Branch Police under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), Shivendu Bhushan.