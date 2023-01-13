United States to base Marine unit on Japan’s Okinawa island

The United States and Japan have agreed to further boost their military alliance with a plan to deploy a new Marine unit to an island chain near Taiwan amid rising strategic challenges from China.

Top foreign affairs and defense officials from both countries on Wednesday held an unprecedented meeting of the U.S.–Japan Security Consultative Committee, dubbed 2+2, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “another step toward tightening already incredibly strong bonds” between the two countries.

The two sides announced a military alliance-updating plan that includes the deployment of a new mobile Marine unit in Japan's southern island of Okinawa.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a joint press conference that the new Marine Littoral Regiment, re-designated from an artillery regiment, is “more lethal, more agile, more capable,” and would “bolster deterrence in the region and allow us to defend Japan and its people more effectively.”

Okinawa, part of the Ryuku (Nansei) Islands, is located just 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Taiwan, the democratic, self-ruled island that China vows to reunify with the mainland.

The presence of the new Marine force on Okinawa will send a clear deterrent message to Beijing which is, in Blinken’s words, “the greatest shared strategic challenge that we and our allies and partners face.”

The U.S. and Japan also said they would expand their security treaty to "attacks to, from or within space,” amid concerns over rapid developments in China’s space program.

Such attacks “present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance" and could invoke Article Five of the U.S.- Japan mutual defense treaty.

Austin is meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada separately at the Pentagon on Thursday, before a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday.