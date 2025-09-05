Afghan Taliban Vows To Rebuild Uzbek Poet's Statue Days After Destroying It

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities recently pulled down a monument depicting a 15th-century Uzbek poet -- only to promise two days later to rebuild it, a rapid U-turn that may signal a pragmatic side to the militant group's rule.

RFE/RL's Uzbek Service reported that the final destruction of the statue, on August 18, was followed by an outcry from residents of Mazar-e Sharif, in northern Afghanistan.

Speaking to RFE/RL on conditiaon of anonymity, residents said the authorities justified the move on religious grounds, stating that images and statues of human beings are banned by Shari'a law.

Alisher Navoi is revered as a founder of Uzbek literature and a key figure in the Chagatai cultural heritage shared by many Turkic-speaking peoples of Eurasia.

Paris-based Afghan writer and activist Saiyera Rahmani called it "a major blow to the dignity of Uzbeks and to cultural diversity in Afghanistan."

Then, as the outcry continued, the saga took a surprising turn.

Taliban officials held a public event attended by members of Uzbekistan's diplomatic mission and pledged to rebuild the monument.

Uzbek Foreign Ministry spokesman Akhror Burkhanov said at the time that "local authorities decided to remove it because the location was deemed unsuitable."

"Furthermore, Afghan representatives affirmed their respect for Alisher Navoi, an important historical figure for both Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, and assured that his legacy would be properly commemorated. They pledged to raise a new monument dedicated to him, improving the surrounding area, restoring inscriptions about his life and work, and naming the location in his honor," Burkhanov said in a post on X social network.