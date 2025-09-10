As PM Steps Down, Army Takes Control of Nepal, Nepal Army Chief Steps in to Claim Protestors

Even after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on 9 September, 2025, the protest is still ongoing. To control the dire situation, Nepali Army takes charge of security operations in Nepal.
After taking control, the Nepal Army urged the public and Gen Z protesters to stay calm, uphold peace, and safeguard both private and government property. On Wednesday, the army announced that curfew orders would remain in effect for the day and continue on Thursday as well, due to ongoing circumstances.
“Some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”, the Nepal Army said, in a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information.
The army also asked for public cooperation, urging people to not engage in or support destructive acts.
Sigdel asked protesters to come forward for dialogue While addressing the nation, the Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, urged the protesters to come forward for dialogue. He said “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation.”
On the situation, the chief of army staff said “We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions,”.
According to some reports, it was claimed that Sidgel was the one who told PM Oli to resign.
