As PM Steps Down, Army Takes Control of Nepal, Nepal Army Chief Steps in to Claim Protestors

Sigdel asked protesters to come forward for dialogue While addressing the nation, the Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, urged the protesters to come forward for dialogue. He said “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation.”

On the situation, the chief of army staff said “We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions,”.

According to some reports, it was claimed that Sidgel was the one who told PM Oli to resign.

