GST 2.0 rollout adds fresh fuel to mass consumption towards formalisation trend: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9: The rollout of GST 2.0 would add fresh fuel to consumption as mass consumption would follow the formalisation trend, while premium consumers would aspire for differentiated offerings, a report showed on Tuesday.

The report by Emkay Global Financial Services said that improving macro tailwinds continue to support the sector’s elevated valuations, even as growth support is still awaited.

“The anticipatory rally ahead of the GST 2.0 announcement was rewarding. As we factor in benefits and lift target prices of select stocks, our stock calls remain firm,” the report added.

Proposed GST rates imply weighed GST of 6 per cent for food and beverages and 12 per cent for home and personal care (HPC).

Under GST 2.0, broad rate-rationalisation was seen across food and essential personal care categories.

The GST Council largely kept home care products under the 18 per cent slab, while daily-use personal care items saw rate cuts, with discretionary items remaining at 18 per cent.