What has led the Nepali Youth to rise against their own State?

The protestors on Tuesday also tried to burn down the Parliament, headquarters of Nepal’s Congress Party, and the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba by setting fire to the above-mentioned places.



What triggered the youth of Nepal and caused nationwide protests?

The protest has been widely referred to as the “Gen Z Protests” as it is organised and driven by the young people of Nepal, aged below 30, many of them are school or college students gathered in uniform.

Social Media, in the digital world, like in any other country, is a crucial aspect in the lives of young people living in Nepal. It plays a major role in the day-to-day social life of Nepali people, upon which their dependence is to a greater extent.

The demonstrations were triggered by the decision of the government, last week, to ban 26 social media platforms. This ban includes key social media apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. This decision to put a ban on social media apps acted as a catalyst and fueled already intensive issues and concerns on the side of protesters such as corruption cases involving seniors politicians, presence of nepotism in the state, lack of accountability in the governance, limited employment opportunities, economic dependence on remittances, and presence of inequality among the locals and families of politicians, etc.

The ban on social media has also been linked to the right of free speech in a democratic nation by school and college students, the freedom which governments are trying to restrict by banning on the platform that easily and accessibly connects the whole of the nation.

Another important characteristic of the protest is the widespread use of two slogans -#NepoBaby and #NepoKids.

These two hashtag terms have gained widespread popularity in online media recently after a number of videos went viral showcasing the lavish lifestyles with designer clothes, foreign trips, and luxury cars lived by corrupt politicians' families, while the harsh reality of common Nepalis is that of unemployment and poverty. Many protesters argue that children and families of politicians enjoy a lavish lifestyle without merit on public money, meanwhile the everyday life of Nepali people is composed of challenges, corruption, and struggle.

What are the demands of the Protesters?

There are two foremost and major demands by these protesters that have been made clear and straightforward: the government must lift the ban on social media, which has been accepted by the state, and the official stakeholders must put an end to corruption and all their corrupt practices, which is yet to be achieved

