From Social Media Ban to Massive Gen-Z Revolution, Nepal Gen Z Protest Turns into Violent Horror with Over 20 Deaths and 100 Injured

The protests also spread to other regions, including Damak, Pokhara, and Butwal. After lifting the ban on social media, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his grief over the tragic incident. He said in his statement that they were confident young protestors would not use force or violence to raise their voices. He said, “the situation that arose due to the infiltration of the protest by various vested interests has resulted in the tragic loss of lives of citizens.”

PM Oli clarified that many people misunderstood the government’s position on social media. He stated, “The government has no intention to stop or ban social media.” He further said that the aim was to integrate systematic usage of social media along with constant regulation of its use. He then highlighted the one-time registration order issued by the Supreme Court for social media companies operating in Nepal.

“Based on that order, the government issued a notice for registration,” said PM Oli. His statement further added that the aim was to make the use of social media “safe, systematic and responsible.”

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members who lost their loved ones. He said that the government would ensure appropriate arrangements for the families of the deceased and the injured.

The violent protest erupted after the government called for a nationwide ban on 26 social media platforms and sites. The government imposed the decision because tech companies failed to register under the new guidelines. The proposed guidelines for social media aimed to tackle fake IDs used to incite hate speech, eliminate fake news, and prevent fraud.