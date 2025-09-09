From Social Media Ban to Massive Gen-Z Revolution, Nepal Gen Z Protest Turns into Violent Horror with Over 20 Deaths and 100 Injured

Key Points:
The Nepal Gen-Z protest on 8 September 2025 in Kathmandu turned violent, leaving at least 20 dead and over 100 injured.
Following the unrest, the government lifted the ban, while Home Minister Ramesh Kekhak resigned, taking moral responsibility.
Protests spread beyond Kathmandu to cities like Damak, Pokhara, and Butwal, reflecting nationwide anger.
A massive protest took place in Kathmandu, Nepal, on 8 September 2025. It took a violent turn, resulting in at least 20 deaths and more than 100 injuries. The protest, led by youngsters mostly Gen-Z, called out systematic corruption, political “nepokids,” and the brewing social media ban in the country.
Amidst the widespread uproar, accompanied by violent protests, deaths, and injuries, the Nepal government on 9th September, 2025 lifted the ban imposed on 26 social media apps, including major platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and X.
The protest, held to demand a corruption-free nation with access to digital freedom of speech, turned into a crisis that resulted in deaths and injuries. The demonstrations became violent when some protestors tried to infiltrate the parliament grounds. Police used tear gas, water cannons, and live fire to disperse the raging crowd.
According to police officer Shekhar Khanal, more than 100 people sustained injuries, out of which 28 were police personnel. The Nepal Gen Z protest marked one of the worst crises witnessed in recent years. Most protesters were youth, some even wearing their school uniforms while carrying national flags and placards with the slogan:
The protests also spread to other regions, including Damak, Pokhara, and Butwal. After lifting the ban on social media, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his grief over the tragic incident. He said in his statement that they were confident young protestors would not use force or violence to raise their voices. He said, “the situation that arose due to the infiltration of the protest by various vested interests has resulted in the tragic loss of lives of citizens.”
See Also: Nepal Gen-Z Protest: PM Oli Orders Probe, Denies Social Media Shutdown Policy
PM Oli clarified that many people misunderstood the government’s position on social media. He stated, “The government has no intention to stop or ban social media.” He further said that the aim was to integrate systematic usage of social media along with constant regulation of its use. He then highlighted the one-time registration order issued by the Supreme Court for social media companies operating in Nepal.
“Based on that order, the government issued a notice for registration,” said PM Oli. His statement further added that the aim was to make the use of social media “safe, systematic and responsible.”
The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members who lost their loved ones. He said that the government would ensure appropriate arrangements for the families of the deceased and the injured.
The violent protest erupted after the government called for a nationwide ban on 26 social media platforms and sites. The government imposed the decision because tech companies failed to register under the new guidelines. The proposed guidelines for social media aimed to tackle fake IDs used to incite hate speech, eliminate fake news, and prevent fraud.
The ban caused a massive uproar from Gen-Z, who reportedly used these platforms to promote their small-scale businesses. Prime Minister Oli claimed that the ban was necessary to promote national sovereignty, but critics argued otherwise. They said the ban targeted the rising “nepo kid” trend on social media of Nepal.
“Nepo kid” is a term used to describe someone who comes from a privileged background and an influential family. Several contrasting videos on social media showcased the luxurious lives of politicians’ children compared to ordinary Nepali youth.
The “nepo kid” trend escalated further when PM Oli’s government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms on 4 September 2025. This was not the first time the government restricted social media. Previously, the government blocked Telegram in July 2025, and apps like TikTok remained banned for nearly nine months in 2024.
Amidst all the chaos circling around the country, Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Kekhak resigned from his position during a cabinet meeting held on the evening of 8 September 2025. He reportedly took moral responsibility for the violence during the Gen-Z protests.
He said, "Many lives have been lost. Taking moral responsibility, I have resigned.” Prithvi Subba Gurung, Nepal’s Minister for Communication, Information, and Broadcasting, stated that he directed the concerned departments and agencies to continue the functioning of social media platforms and sites. [Rh/VS]
Also Read: