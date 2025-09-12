PM Modi announces Rs 1,200 crore financial aid for flood-hit Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for Uttarakhand during his visit to Dehradun to review the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the floods and related disasters, said an official.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, financial assistance will be extended under “Special Project’’ submitted by the Government of Uttarakhand for reconstruction of houses in rural areas to eligible households whose houses have been damaged due to floods, said the statement.