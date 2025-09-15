Militants Kill 12 Pakistani Soldiers In South Waziristan Attack

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and four others injured in an attack by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group in the Bar area of South Waziristan on September 13, according to the Pakistani military.

The Pakistani military stated that its troops were conducting operations against militants when they came under a counterattack.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army's public affairs wing, confirmed the incident in a statement but said it had killed 13 militants during the operation. A senior police officer in the area, speaking anonymously to Radio Mashaal due to restrictions on talking to the media, corroborated the attack on a military vehicle in the Badar Faqir Sarai area.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, with spokesman Muhammad Khurasani saying 30 soldiers were killed.

Radio Mashaal could not independently verify these claims.