Former Nepal PM Oli breaks silence, says police never had automatic weapons used during Gen-Z protests

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (IANS) Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday claimed that shots fired from the automatic weapons during the first day of Gen-Z protests in Nepal on September 8, which led to the death of 19 people, were not in the possession of the police authorities.

Oli, who resigned on September 9 amid violent street protests against his rule, claimed in a statement that his government had not issued any orders to fire directly at the demonstrators. "The use of automatic weapons not in police possession must be investigated," he said.

The former Prime Minister claimed that the youths were killed during the protests because of violence unleashed by conspirators who infiltrated the protests. Never in the past movements, such a large number of people were killed in a single day.

According to the Police, at least 72 people have been confirmed dead from the Gen-Z protest related events, including those who were found dead at the Bhatbhateni Supermarket burnt down by the group of protestors.

Oli sees conspiracy behind arson attacks on Singh Durbar, the main administrative centre of the government, parliamentary building, judiciary (Supreme Court building and other court buildings), business enterprises, offices of the political parties, their leaders and cadres.