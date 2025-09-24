S. Korean Firms to Sign $30 Million Export Deals at APEC Summit

Seoul, Sep 24 (IANS) South Korean companies are set to sign export deals worth a combined $30 million during a business partnership event being held in connection to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said on Wednesday.

The deals are expected to be signed during the two-day Korea-APEC Business Partnership that kicked off earlier Wednesday in Gyeongju, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, bringing together some 500 companies from here and abroad, according to KOTRA, reports Yonhap news agency.

They include exports of consumer goods, road safety information service powered by artificial intelligence (AI), educational communication devices and heavy machinery components.

The business partnership event will also provide opportunities for Korean companies to discuss collaboration with foreign companies in trade, supply chains and infrastructure, KOTRA explained.

KOTRA said it plans to host additional business events, such as Export Boom-up Korea and Invest Korea Summit, in connection with the APEC summit set to take place in Gyeongju from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, South Korean retailers saw their sales increase 3.7 percent from a year earlier in August, despite a sales drop at large-to-mid-sized discount stores, data showed on Wednesday.