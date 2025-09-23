Vipin Kumar Tripathi: The 77-Year-Old Ex-Professor Who Spends His Days Fighting Hatred on the Streets

Navigating the streets of New Delhi, you may come across a 77-year-old man walking alone, engaging in dialogue with passersby, and distributing pamphlets promoting communal harmony. Vipin Kumar Tripathi is an ex-IIT professor who spends his days fighting against rising hate and intolerance in the country.

Since October 2023, Professor Tripathi has been advocating for the Palestinian cause. He has spent two years questioning the Indian government’s support of Israel, communicating the plight of the Palestinian people to anyone willing to listen, attending protests against Israel’s genocidal action, and holding non-violent demonstrations demanding accountability from the Centre and the general population.

This Independence Day, Tripathi staged a day-long hunger strike at Rajghat protesting India’s complicity in the Gaza genocide. In a public appearance beforehand he said, “From the land of Gandhi, this Independence Day, let’s make our freedom meaningful by standing in non-violent protest against the mass starvation in Gaza.”

This peaceful demonstration was met with hostility and abuse from the police. A video of the incident went viral online, with Tripathi making it onto many headlines. He captured the attention of the internet for his courage and determination to stand against injustice, something he has been doing for over 35 years. In fact, his most recent cause is the cause that also started him down his path of activism.

In 1976, Tripathi moved to the United States to pursue his postdoctoral research at the University of Maryland, College Park. He worked on dialectic heating of fusion plasmas and lived, according to him, an apolitical life. Then, in 1982, Israel bombed a Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon. 20,000 people were killed. Struck by the tragedy and America’s support of Israel, Tripathi left the US in 1983, returning to teach in India. Speaking to Maktoob, he said, “This is when I decided to raise my voice and fight for this.”

He joined IIT Delhi as a Professor of Physics. During his time at the institution, he was a part of several esteemed studies and publications, founded the Plasma Group, a pioneering research initiative, and held open discussions with his students on social issues and ideologies. “The masses do not have weapons and do not have the power to fight those weapons, but they have inner strength to fight off this oppression. I came back with the idea that I will build the power of non-violence,” he says.

Then after six years, in 1989, came the Bhagalpur Riots. This was a series of communal clashes in Bhagalpur district of Bihar lasting 2 months. Over 1000 people were killed, mostly Muslims. That year Tripathi started the Sadbhav Mission, or the ‘humanity mission’.

This is a non-political NGO aimed at “developing grassroots resistance against communalism and mobilizing people on basic issues like education. It was born in the aftermath of Bhagalpur riots and Ramshila Poojan movement in 1990. We stood for clarity of perception in the midst of communal frenzy and organized marches, fasts, corner meetings and poster and flier campaigns, against all major communal offensives and wars,” according to its website. Instead of rhetoric and political whistling, the NGO uses facts and reasoning to communicate its messages.

It's through the Sadbhav Mission, founded with a small group of colleagues and supporters, that Tripathi ramped up his activism. The groups mission statement reads: “We publish Sadbhav Mission Patrika in Hindi and English. We run after-school teaching programs, organize Maths and Physics workshops in schools/ colleges and campaign against non-implementation of government scholarship schemes to minorities and communalization of education. We work for rehabilitation of violence victims and help relief camp students to return to schools, be it in Gujarat, UP, Delhi, MP or Assam. We work in curfew bound areas and mobilize slum dwellers to form Ekta Panchayat.”

It was with this group that Tripathi undertook his first pamphlet distribution drive. In 1990, when the BJP launched its Rath Yatra, he led the Aatm Manthan Yatra, or self-reflection march, distributing more than 4000 pamphlets promoting compassion over hate.

In 1992, after the Babri Masjid demolition, wrote a pamphlet titled Desh Mein Hinsa, or violence in the country, to address the growing distrust between Hindus and Muslims. He distributed more than 40,000 copies nationwide.

Tripathi said in an interview that his message reaches only about 5% of the people he meets. But that hasn’t deterred him.