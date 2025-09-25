Bangladesh: 244 Awami League Leaders, Activists Arrested for Holding Flash Processions

Dhaka, Sep 25: At least 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested by Bangladesh police after staging a flash procession in Dhaka, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SM Nazrul Islam said that 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its front organisations were taken into custody during flash processions.

He stated that the arrest took place in Uttara, Farmgate, and Tejgaon areas of Dhaka, adding that they had arrived from several districts, including Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Gazipur, and Gopalganj.

Nazrul Islam further stated that earlier, in a series of operations, the DMP had arrested over 500 Awami League leaders and activists from various parts of the Capital.

According to the senior police official, these party leaders and activists were allegedly mobilising themselves to disrupt the law-and-order situation ahead of next year's elections, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.