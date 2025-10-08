North Korea's Kim holds Talks with Laos President in Pyongyang

Seoul, Oct 8: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has held talks with Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

The meeting took place in Pyongyang on Tuesday during the Laos President's visit for celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the talks, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation, with the KCNA quoting the meeting as expressing "expectation and conviction that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two sides will grow stronger."

Kim said Thongloun's visit represented his government's "full support and encouragement" for North Korea, while the Lao leader pledged continued efforts to further develop the two nations' friendship and cooperation, according to the report.