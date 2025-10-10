South Korea: Special counsel seeks to question ex-President Yoon next week in Marine death probe

Seoul, Oct 10: A South Korean special counsel team said on Friday it seeks to question former President Yoon Suk Yeol next week as part of its probe into alleged government interference in a military probe into the death of a young Marine in 2023.

The team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon plans to summon Yoon on Monday for questioning later in the week over the probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023, assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said in a briefing.

The case centers on allegations that some of the initial suspects of the probe were cleared after alleged interference by the then Yoon administration.

The team has been looking into allegations that Yoon burst into a rage during a meeting of senior presidential officials after learning the probe blamed a senior Marine commander for Chae's death.

The probe's results were subsequently changed to drop charges of death by negligence against the Marine commander.

The team has grilled multiple former government and military officials allegedly involved in the case, including former Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup and former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan.

Chae died during a search mission for torrential rain victims after being swept away by an overflowing stream without wearing a life vest and other proper safety equipment, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from the second hearing of his latest trial on martial law-related charges Friday.

Yoon had attended the trial's first hearing on September 26 as it was required by law, appearing in public for the first time since he was placed under arrest in July.

The trial at the Seoul Central District Court is his second in connection with his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.