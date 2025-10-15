Defamation charges filed against those who exposed the billion-dollar scam network in Thailand and Cambodia

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on 15 October 2025

Defamation charges were filed against an opposition Member of Parliament (MP) in Thailand and an investigative media outlet for linking a businessman to an alleged transnational scam network involving politicians and influential individuals from Cambodia and Thailand.

The news outlet Whale Hunting, known for its anti-corruption reports, published a series of reports in late September exposing the alleged role of South African businessman Benjamin Mauerberger in a USD 1.5 billion money laundering network tied to Cambodian scam centers. The reports also examined Mauerberger’s connections to high-profile political and business circles in Thailand.

Opposition MP Rangsiman Rome cited these reports in a Parliamentary session and accused “Ben Smith” (an alleged alias of Mauerberger) of being a scammer, call center operator, and grey capitalist.

He warned that Thailand “faces serious threats from transnational scammer networks using opaque funds — financial flows that are not outright illegal but move through complex channels to evade oversight, conceal beneficiaries, or gain influence.” He added that Thailand could become a “money printing machine” for grey capital.

In a press conference, he called for urgent action to stop the criminal operation: