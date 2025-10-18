Bangladesh: Massive Fire at Dhaka Airport Halts all Flight Operations

Dhaka, Oct 18 (IANS) A massive fire erupted at the cargo section of Bangladesh’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, halting all flight operations and prompting an extensive emergency response, local media reported.

According to Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell, the fire broke out at the cargo village of gate No. 8 of the airport on Saturday afternoon, with 36 firefighting units currently working to bring the blaze under control.

“All our aircraft are confirmed safe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, 'The Daily Star' quoted a spokesperson for the airport as saying.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, the Bangladesh Civil Aviation, along with the Bangladesh Fire Service, Bangladesh Navy, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force are working in the cargo section of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to douse the fire.

Reportedly, two Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have also joined the rescue efforts.