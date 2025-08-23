Russia Fires Dozens Of Drones At Ukraine As Peace Efforts Falter

Russia launched dozens of drones at Ukrainian targets overnight, the latest in days of aerial barrages that have dampened hopes for a halt to the Ukraine war following last week's Alaska summit.

Ukraine's military said it had downed or intercepted nearly three dozen of the more than 50 drones Russia had fired early on August 23. It was unclear if there were casualties or damage on the ground.

The overall number was smaller than Russian drone and missile attacks earlier in the week. A Russian barrage on August 21 targeted site in western Ukraine -- a relatively uncommon occurrence-- including a US-owned manufacturing factory. The company said several workers were injured in the attack.

Ukrainian emergency officials said on August 23 that firefighters had finally extinguished the blaze at the factory.