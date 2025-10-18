Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul kill 5, leave dozens injured

Kabul, Oct 18: At least five Afghans were killed and dozens of others were injured in recent Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul, local media reported on Saturday.

Several of the injured are reportedly undergoing treatment at Emergency Hospital in the Afghan capital, where doctors said nearly 40 wounded people were brought in following the airstrikes.

According to Zabiullah, one of the doctors at Emergency Hospital, some patients were in critical condition and receiving intensive care.

"We were sitting in the car when the plane came and attacked; after that, I don't remember anything. I was half-conscious, and when I opened my eyes, I was already taken to the hospital, and one of my hands had been amputated," Afghan media outlet TOLO news quoted one of the victims, 17-year-old Ahmad Wali, as saying.

Mawludin, another victim, describing the horrific attack, said, "When the explosion happened, glass fell on me from above. My friends pulled me out, but I wasn't fully conscious. When I got outside, I saw the situation was terrifying; everything was dark, and there was dust everywhere. Everyone, old and young, was in a terrible condition."