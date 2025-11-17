Bangladesh ICT Sentences Former PM Sheikh Hasina to Death for Crimes Against Humanity

Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday pronounced a death sentence for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after it found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year.

The court also convicted Hasina and her two top aides, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Mamun has been granted a pardon, but the court said that, given the intensity of the crimes, he will be given a "lenient sentence".

The ousted leader's sentencing is awaited as the verdict, consisting of 453 pages, is still being read out.