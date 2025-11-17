Sheikh Hasina Trial Verdict Today: Bangladesh on High Alert as Tribunal Decision Looms

Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, is now in Washington, DC, and has shown concern over the verdict. He said, “They are going to convict her, and they will probably sentence her to death.” He further added, showing confidence that his mother is safe in India, as they are providing protection to her as a “head of state.”

The ICT was initially set up in 2009 to try war crimes from Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War but has now been repurposed to prosecute Hasina and her allies under the interim government. Charges have been faced by Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, with the trial opening on 1st June 2025.

Dhaka is now on high alert, with security forces placed in key areas. The key points will be broadcast live, as everyone has their eyes on the verdict. The verdict could give way to new changes in the nation, highlighting justice and the cost of power in a country that is still healing from a political storm. [Rh]