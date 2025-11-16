Delhi NCR Chokes: Supreme Court to Hear Pollution PIL Amid Dangerous AQI Spike

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on Monday the public interest litigation (PIL) concerning alarming air pollution levels in the national capital and the adjoining areas.

The hearing assumes significance as stubble burning and stagnant weather conditions continue to push Delhi-NCR's air quality into the "severe" category.

As per the cause list uploaded on the Apex Court's website, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria will take up the matter for further hearing on November 17.