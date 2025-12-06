’I Don't See Palestine as an Isolated Story‘: An Interview With Vivien Sansour, Founder of the Palestine Heirloom Seed Library

Vivien Sansour (VS): So the Seed Library came out of a lot of grief, really, and the idea that as a young person growing up in Palestine, I was born knowing that everything I love was under threat. So there was never a time in my life where I felt like I could take anything for granted.

I was born in the late ’70s, and obviously, we were well into the Israeli occupation. So the idea that there is someone who is in control of your life was always present. I'm sure you may be familiar with that coming from where you come from.

But when I was a child, the world was very tangible and real, like my grandmother’s rabbits, my family’s apricot trees, and the almond trees where I spent a lot of my time, not just as a child, but also as a grown person. The shade of those ancient, old almond trees … it's a relationship that continues to be very much in my pores. They’re like an extension of my body, my family, my life.

These are not just romantic words. This is how I grew up. I am in love with where I come from, and the Seed Library for me was a way to basically put that love in some form of … I don't know … contemporary story and structure people relate to and understand.

After I tried to pursue a PhD in Agriculture and Life Science, I realized I wanted to go talk to the people I grew up with and the people I had forgotten to meet. I didn’t want to waste eight years of my life in the halls of universities when I could be spending eight years of my life with elders who will not be there tomorrow, and the knowledge they have. I quit the program, went home, and just allowed myself to visit people I don’t know, go to villages, talk to random people in the street, and just share myself as much as I also received from others.

It’s very ironic, actually. After being a proud PhD dropout, I ended up being invited to the halls of academia to speak about exactly what I did.

It all makes sense to me now, because I was doing the real field work. I didn’t call it that; it was more like grief and work to preserve, honour, and keep alive the culture and the bio culture of a place and a people I belong to, but also a people who have been teachers to me.

I was looking for, literally, the taste of my childhood. So every inquiry I made was more of an inquiry into something I was longing for. I was like someone who lost their lover and is trying to rebuild them through the remnants of them, right? That’s how I started collecting different seeds, like carrot or beans or arugula or spinach. And then I started sharing this with the world, and it turned out I wasn’t the only heartbroken lover.

A lot of people walk around with broken hearts about their world that has been destroyed and is being destroyed. The Library now extends beyond Palestine, and we run, pretty much, a global grassroots initiative. I think it’s because people, especially Indigenous people and people who know pain and oppression, understand that we are living in a time of hospice, where a lot of what we love is dying and is being intentionally destroyed and replaced.