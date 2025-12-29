Japanese Pop Culture is Sexually Explicit, But Sex Education is Wanting

Emi S raised an important point regarding the norm of objectifying women in Japanese popular culture. Many women accept sexualized images as if they are normal, to the extent that they do not question such a norm, and when they do express discomfort, their voices are dismissed as overreaction.

Sexual images and Japanese popular culture

Where does such a norm come from? Japan’s post-war media and popular-culture boom created a visual ecosystem where manga, anime, and print magazines flourished. The convenience-store model that spread through the 1980s and 1990s made magazines — including pornographic publications — accessible in everyday life.

According to a 1989 survey cited by Nippon.com, 92.3 percent of convenience stores sold pornographic magazines. Later, the rise of moe aesthetics in anime and manga further blurred the line between entertainment and eroticism. This is particularly true in the rise of “lolicon” content, where young or young-looking female characters are sexualized.

Profit has been the main driver of the erotica market, as adult magazines have provided a steady revenue stream for many stores. Yet, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Japan’s major convenience-store chains — 7-Eleven, Lawson, and FamilyMart — announced they would stop selling adult magazines nationwide. The decision, framed as an effort to make stores “more comfortable for women and children” and to “avoid damaging Japan’s image among inbound tourists,” marked a significant symbolic shift.