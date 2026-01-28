After COP30, Climate Projects Continue to Threaten Indonesia’s Indigenous Communities

This story by Arpan Rachman originally appeared on Global Voices on January 26, 2026.

Indigenous peoples play an important role in the global climate agenda. At the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, their work as forest guardians and protectors of biodiversity was recognized. However, the situation in Indonesia is more complicated. Indigenous communities and their lands often face threats from government-backed climate projects that do not address the real problems. Mega-development projects such as the geothermal plant in Poco Leok, East Nusa Tenggara, the bioenergy project in Merauke, Papua, the dam construction in North Kalimantan, and the Lambo Reservoir in Nagekeo have all put Indigenous lands at risk.

Indonesia is home to an estimated 50 to 70 million Indigenous people. There are over 2,000 groups, with 2,161 recognized Indigenous communities. Most of these communities live on Borneo Island, followed by Sulawesi and Sumatra.

The Indonesian government has set a goal to recognize 1.4 million hectares of customary forests as part of its plan to reduce deforestation at COP30. The Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), which represents Indigenous communities across Indonesia, welcomed the announcement but said it is only a first step. The government has already received maps for 33.6 million hectares of customary territories, with more than half located in forest areas. Without real involvement from Indigenous communities and solutions to land disputes, recognizing customary forests could remain only a promise and a token political statement.

AMAN secretary-general Rukka Sombolinggi said the number of forest areas should be expanded: