Truth-telling and treaty: Australian Indigenous lawyer’s commitment to real change for First Nations People

This story by Kevin Rennie originally appeared on Global Voices on January 24, 2026.

Tekan Cochrane is an Australian Indigenous lawyer with Kooma, Yuwaalaraay and Torres Strait Islander heritage, as well as diverse European heritage. Raised on a farm in central Queensland, away from major population centres, and the first in her family to attend university, Tekan’s work is grounded in lived experience, community accountability, and a deep commitment to justice and systemic reform.

In 2025, Tekan was a finalist for the Australian Human Rights Commission’s Law Award, selected from more than 100 national nominations and recognised for her work supporting First Nations peoples and individuals in disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

Tekan is the Executive Officer of Tarwirri Indigenous Law Association of Victoria, a not-for-profit membership organisation representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal professionals, graduates and students. Tarwirri is funded through the Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement due to the strong need for more Indigenous lawyers in Australia.

Tekan is also the founder of TC Law & Consulting, a member of the Law Council of Australia’s Indigenous Legal Issues Committee, the Chair of the Law Institute of Victoria’s Reconciliation Advancement Committee and was formerly a Non-Executive Director of Women of Colour Australia.

Previously, Tekan played a key role in the creation and management of the Victorian Stolen Generations Reparations Package, which acknowledges and addresses the trauma and harm caused by the forced removal of Aboriginal children from their families, culture and Country. Her work continues to focus on First Nations justice, truth-telling, and structural reform across legal, policy and governance systems.

Tekan recently completed a Master’s in international relations, completing her dissertation on Indigenous peoples at a global level with a comparative study on Australia and Colombia.

